Search

15 Jan 2022

BREAKING: Gardai in €25k Edgeworthstown cannabis growhouse seizure

Cannabis plants

An image of the seizure from earlier today

Reporter:

News Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A man is to appear at a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening after gardai uncovered a major cannabis growhouse in Edgeworthstown earlier today.

Shortly before midday, detectives from Granard carried out a search under warrant of a property where 32 cannabis plants worth an estimated €26,000 were discovered.

During the course of the search gardai also discovered a sophisticated cultivation and manufacturing system including humidifiers, a digital thermostat, extensive insulation, heat lighting, fans, an air ventilation system and plant fertiliser. 

Longford communities remember Ashling Murphy during dignified vigils #VigilForAshling

‘Gang of youths’ appear in Longford court on assault charge

Two men and a young person are to reappear before Longford District Court in February charged with assault causing harm.

All of the plants seized are now expected to undergo analysis as part of the investigation.

A man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Granard garda station for questioning over the incident.

He has since been charged and was due to appear before a district court sitting in Longford at 10:30pm this evening.

For more on this developing story, follow www.longfordleader.ie  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media