‘Gang of youths’ appear in Longford court on assault charge

Patryk Mikotow, 10A Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown and Gift Osabuehien, 25 Pairc Na Habhainn, Edgeworthstown and the young person who cannot be named because of his age, all appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens last Tuesday morning.
The court heard that, on August 29, 2021, at approximately 1am, a 999 call was made to report an assault outside a fast food restaurant in Edgeworthstown.
When Gardaí arrived at the scene, they met the victim whose face was bleeding. He was intoxicated at the time, the court heard, and was unable to give details of what happened.
“His cousin was with him and told Gardaí that they had been jumped by a gang of youths from Edgeworthstown,” said Sgt Enda Daly for the state. In the process of the investigation, Gardaí harvested CCTV footage from the area and observed all three defendants striking the victim in the face and head.
The injured party ran away, the court heard, and he was chased and further assaulted.
A medical report furnished to the court confirmed the injured party had a number of injuries, including broken teeth as a result of the assault.
Judge Owens, on hearing the evidence, accepted jurisdiction and remanded all three defendants on bail to February 1.
