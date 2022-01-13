Breaking | Man arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder released from detention and is 'no longer a suspect'
The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Síochána investigating the fatal assault of Ashling Murphy has now been released from this detention.
This male has been eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect.
An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the fatal assault that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.
Book of condolence to open at Longford County Council for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy
Members of the public will be able to relay their sympathy to the family of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy tomorrow when a book of condolence is opened tomorrow by Longford County Council.
An Garda Síochána continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.
Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information.
Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, January 12, 2022, to make contact with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
