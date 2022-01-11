Lucky Longford Lotto player wins €33,181

A Longford Lotto player won €33,181 in last Saturday's (January 8) draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Centra, Sligo Road, Co Longford and the winning numbers were: 04, 08, 19, 35, 36, 41 and the bonus was 23.

Twenty-four Lotto players from 13 counties scooped €33,181 each in the draw after matching five numbers.

The National Lottery have urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 24 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

This Wednesday, Lotto players across Ireland will have another chance to play for the highest jackpot ever seen in the history of the game after there was no overall winner of the incredible €19,060,800 on offer in the weekend draw.

As the Lotto jackpot remains capped, this means that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot are instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category in last Saturday’s draw, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.