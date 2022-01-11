Search

11 Jan 2022

Longford man pleads guilty to endangering the lives of two gardai

Longford Courthouse

A man has pleaded guilty to endangering the lives of two gardai following an incident in Edgeworthstown four years ago

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove



liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man has pleaded guilty to endangering the lives of two gardai by driving head on at a garda patrol car in Edgeworthstown four years ago.

Thirty-two-year-old Stephen Maughan, of 21 French Hall, Prospect Woods, Co Longford appeared at a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court earlier today.

The Longford man was charged with a string of road traffic offences arising out of an incident in Edgeworthstown on September 12, 2017.

Among them included a charge that Mr Maughan drove a recent Volvo 40 Series head on in the direction of a garda patrol car which contained gardai Shane Carr and Justin Browne.

Mr Maughan, stood head bowed throughout much of today's hearing before Judge Keenan Johnson, only raising his head slightly in tendering guilty pleas to charges of endangerment, dangerous driving, no insurance and being found at the wheel without holding a driving licence.

Judge Johnson adjourned the case until April 4 and remanded the accused on bail subject to a number of conditions.

They included an order that Mr Maughan enter into a €500 peace bond, to remain alcohol free and ti sign on at Longford garda station three times weekly.

Judge Johnson also ordered the preparation of a probation report and victim impact statements.

He warned Mr Maughan that the accused was subject to "very strict" bail terms, advising him if any conditions were breached in the interim, the case would be re-entered without delay.

