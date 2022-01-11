Search

11 Jan 2022

Longford business in operation since the early 1950s closes doors for last time

Pictured at Campbell's on their last day in business are l to r; Clare, John, Margo, Seán, Mairéad and Michelle. In front: Seán Óg. Picture: Seán Ó Súilleabháin

Seán Ó Súilleabháin

sosuilleabhain9@gmail.com

Seán and Margo Campbell closed the door on their grocery and butcher shop in Aughnacliffe for the last time on December 31, 2021.

It was a nostalgic occasion as the Campbell business has been in operation since the early 1950s.

Significant too that the last grocery shop in the village has now closed and there was a time when Aughnacliffe had five grocery shops: Reilly’s, Mulligan’s, Campbell’s, Smith’s and Hourican’s.

A few hundred metres away, Kinlan’s was another grocery and bar. Add to that two sweet shops: Smith’s and Gormley’s. All are now gone.

