Longford business in operation since the early 1950s closes doors for last time

Pictured at Campbell's on their last day in business are l to r; Clare, John, Margo, Seán, Mairéad and Michelle. In front: Seán Óg. Picture: Seán Ó Súilleabháin
Seán and Margo Campbell closed the door on their grocery and butcher shop in Aughnacliffe for the last time on December 31, 2021.
It was a nostalgic occasion as the Campbell business has been in operation since the early 1950s.
End of an era in Longford as renowned Aughnacliffe butchers closes for final time
In just over a week's time one of the county's most preeminent and long standing businesses will pull the shutters over its doors for the last time.
Parents of brave Longford teen Cian Neary realise dream of making sick children's wishes a reality
The parents of a Longford teenager who died from a rare form of cancer two years ago are on the cusp of ensuring sick children will be able to have their very own pet alongside them while undergoing life saving treatment.
Significant too that the last grocery shop in the village has now closed and there was a time when Aughnacliffe had five grocery shops: Reilly’s, Mulligan’s, Campbell’s, Smith’s and Hourican’s.
A few hundred metres away, Kinlan’s was another grocery and bar. Add to that two sweet shops: Smith’s and Gormley’s. All are now gone.
A teenager was arrested and later charged by gardaí in relation to an alleged public order incident on Main Street in Longford town earlier today
