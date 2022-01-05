Rising spread of Omicron forces another Longford business to close its doors

The Richmond Inn in Clondra is the latest business to announce its enforced closure due to the worsening spread of the Omicron variant
The post-Christmas return to work has been dealt another blow this evening following confirmation that another local business is being forced to close its doors due to rising Covid-19 case numbers and resulting close contacts.
The Richmond Inn in Clondra has revealed it will be ceasing trade until next week at the earliest after a number of its staff were deemed either close contacts or await the results of PCR tests.
In a post on its Facebook page, the local establishment said it had been left with little choice but to close for the next number of days.
"Currently we have a number of staff who have been confirmed close contacts and are awaiting PCR tests & results and will have to isolate regardless for a minimum of 5 days," a statement read.
"So we have decided to keep our restaurant closed till next week at the very least and will keep you all updated. Thanks for your understanding and we wish all those that’s awaiting tests or results a happy and healthy outcome."
ALSO READ: Staffing concerns hit Longford businesses as Covid numbers increase
It comes after both Abbeyshrule's The Rustic Inn and Jolly Boys in Ballymahon were similarly affected.
More than 140,000 people nationwide are isolating as confirmed Covid cases, with many more close contacts unable to attend the workplace.
Government leaders have, meanwhile, decided to press ahead with the planned re-opening of schools tomorrow following talks between Education Minister Norma Foley, public health chiefs, education unions and school management bodies yesterday.
The Richmond Inn in Clondra is the latest business to announce its enforced closure due to the worsening spread of the Omicron variant
Most Reverend Francis Duffy who will be installed as Archbishop of Tuam in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, on Sunday next
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.