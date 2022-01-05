Search

05 Jan 2022

Rising spread of Omicron forces another Longford business to close its doors

Richmond Inn

The Richmond Inn in Clondra is the latest business to announce its enforced closure due to the worsening spread of the Omicron variant

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The post-Christmas return to work has been dealt another blow this evening following confirmation that another local business is being forced to close its doors due to rising Covid-19 case numbers and resulting close contacts.

The Richmond Inn in Clondra has revealed it will be ceasing trade until next week at the earliest after a number of its staff were deemed either close contacts or await the results of PCR tests.

In a post on its Facebook page, the local establishment said it had been left with little choice but to close for the next number of days.

"Currently we have a number of staff who have been confirmed close contacts and are awaiting PCR tests & results and will have to isolate regardless for a minimum of 5 days," a statement read.

"So we have decided to keep our restaurant closed till next week at the very least and will keep you all updated. Thanks for your understanding and we wish all those that’s awaiting tests or results a happy and healthy outcome."

ALSO READ: Staffing concerns hit Longford businesses as Covid numbers increase

It comes after both Abbeyshrule's The Rustic Inn and Jolly Boys in Ballymahon were similarly affected.

More than 140,000 people nationwide are isolating as confirmed Covid cases, with many more close contacts unable to attend the workplace.

Government leaders have, meanwhile, decided to press ahead with the planned re-opening of schools tomorrow following talks between Education Minister Norma Foley, public health chiefs, education unions and school management bodies yesterday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media