Longford commuters impacted as more Irish Rail services cancelled due to Covid-19 staff shortages

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that two further commuter services - the lines each way between Dublin and Maynooth - will be cancelled from Wednesday evening due to the impact of Covid-19 on staffing.

Spokesperson Barry Kenny said both services will be out of operation until Saturday.

These latest cancellations are in addition to the cancellation of the Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch and Newbridge routes as well as a number of Heuston commuter services.

However, Mr Kenny said 96% of scheduled services are operating as planned.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland earlier today, Mr Kenny said everything possible will be done to keep the maximum number of services running.

Update: Service Alteration



17:17 Connolly - Longford is cancelled. Wednesday 05.01.2022 - Friday 07.01.2022



This is a short-term issue due to COVID-19 and close contact absences.



Full service details and updates at https://t.co/8HWL61KaZh https://t.co/qS60oa4GpG — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) January 5, 2022

Covid-19 has affected a cross-section of employees, he said and this is impacting on services.

He confirmed that the Heuston routes are restricted because drivers are not available.

On its website, Iarnród Éireann confirmed that several services have been cut due to Covid-19 and close contact absences.

The company states that it is working to ensure that your journey is a safe one during Covid-19

Customers were previously advised to avoid peak travel unless their journey is for essential work, education, care provision or medical purposes