Into the West: Most Reverend Francis Duffy celebrates final Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford ahead of Installation as Archbishop of Tuam

Having spent the last eight years in the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois as Bishop, based in Longford, Most Reverend Francis Duffy will be installed as Archbishop of Tuam in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, on Sunday next, January 9, 2022, during the celebration of Mass at 2.30pm.

He succeeds Archbishop Michael Neary who was appointed Archbishop of Tuam on January 17, 1995.

This will be a joyous and historic occasion for the people of the Archdiocese of Tuam and for Archbishop Francis himself, a Cavan man, from Bawnboy in the parish of Templeport.

Prior to becoming Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, the Archbishop elect spent over twenty years as a teacher and as a school principal in counties Cavan and Leitrim followed by some years as diocesan secretary in his native diocese of Kilmore and as assistant priest in the parish of Laragh.

Last Sunday, January 2, 2022, Bishop Francis celebrated his final public mass in St Mel's Cathedral where he was joined by Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo and Fr James MacKiernan, Adm.

While it was hoped to celebrate the Installation of Archbishop Francis with as many people as possible in attendance, and at the same time respecting the public health advice and the current official guidelines, this is now not possible due to the widespread circulation of the coronavirus in the community.

Archbishop Francis has decided to reduce the risk of his Installation becoming a potential spreader event, and to show his support for and solidarity with all who provide care for those suffering from Covid-19, all healthcare workers, and all work on the frontline in any capacity, the number of invited guests will be reduced to a minimum.

Therefore, Archbishop Francis respectfully asks those who have been invited not to attend in person but instead to watch the ceremony online, or to listen to the ceremony on Galway Bay FM or Midwest Radio.

He regrets the need to take this decision, but he is confident that it will be received with appreciation and understanding.

The congregation in the Cathedral will now be limited to members of Archbishop Francis’ immediate family and a number of close friends, His Excellency Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Michael Neary and a small number of bishops including the bishops of dioceses in the Tuam Province (Achonry, Clonfert, Elphin, Galway and Killala), members of the Tuam Council of Priests representing the clergy of the diocese, and members of the College of Consultors to whom the Holy Father’s letter of appointment must be shown.

The laity and religious living in the Archdiocese will be represented. Others assisting at the Liturgy will also be present.

Those wishing to watch the livestream may do so by using this link: https://www.tuamparish.com/web-cam