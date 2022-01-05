‘Very difficult couple of weeks ahead’ for Longford District Court

Longford Judge Bernadette Owens has advised that those attending Longford District Court over the coming weeks exercise a greater degree of caution as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to sweep across the country.

“We’re in for a very difficult couple of weeks ahead,” she told those gathered at Longford District Court on Tuesday.

“Advice from the president’s office is to remind people again of health directions and regulations. Each judge is liaising with management with regard to issues emerging.

“I have taken a view that I’m not going to raise any issue if, case by case, solicitors liaise with gardaí to agree that defendants not attend court - that is on a case by case basis.”

Normal service is expected to continue at Longford District Court from January 25, she added, stressing that this was “not a block adjournment” but rather an attempt to “cut down on the number of people in court” each week.

“I would also suggest, in context of family law, that practitioners might try and agree terms ahead of Monday, without applicants and respondents needing to attend.”