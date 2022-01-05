Midlands hospital remains in escalation and patients urged to consider options before attending emergency departments

Regional Hospital Mullingar’s emergency department is extremely busy
Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments continue to be busy today (Wednesday, January 5, 2022).
A spokesperson said, "The hospital remains in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult and Paediatric In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen.
"Adult and Paediatric Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
