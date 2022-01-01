Search

01 Jan 2022

Abbeyshrule's Rustic Inn pauses dine-in service as Omicron continues to take hold

Abbeyshrule's Rustic Inn pauses dine-in service as Omicron continues to take hold

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

As more and more Longford people contract the Omicron variant of Covid-19, businesses are shutting their doors due to staff members testing positive.

Ballymahon restaurant Jolly Boys announced yesterday that it would be ceasing all services until further notice due to a number of staff members testing positive for the virus.

The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, has also announced that it is ceasing its dine-in service to give staff members who have tested positive or who are close contacts "breathing space".

"From March 2020 here in The Rustic Inn our priority has been one thing, keeping staff and customers safe," said owner, Ed McGoey.

"Currently we have a number of staff who are deemed close contacts and are awaiting pcr tests, and results, and regardless will have to isolate for five days at least. To ensure we can facilitate these full isolation times we need to reduce our operations."

From Thursday, December 30, the restaurant is offering a take out menu only for ten days "to give all staff the breathing space they may need".

"Our full menu will be available from 3pm to 8.30pm every day. The front bar will be open while we can with strict social distancing. We intend to re open fully on Saturday January 8th. 

"We are currently trying to contact reservations to let them know. We don’t take this decision lightly and it is with a very heavy heart but public health is our ONLY priority."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media