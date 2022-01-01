Outrage at illegal dumping on popular Ardagh Mountain walkway

There has been outrage this New Year's Day at the level of illegal dumping at Ardagh Mountain.
South Longford Councillor Paul Ross posted the above photo on social media this afternoon stating that he is "disgusted" with the illegal dumping at the popular walkway.
"This is a shocking disregard for people and public health at this popular walking spot," he did.
"I have contacted the council and this waste will be removed early tomorrow morning."
