From Lanesboro to Lanesboro : American honeymooners pay visit to renowned Longford distillery

Mariah and Eric Boyum from Lanesboro, Minnesota at Lough Ree Distillery in Lanesboro, Co Longford
A young American couple from Lanesboro paid a visit to Lanesboro as part of their honeymoon!
Mariah and Eric Boyum from Lanesboro, Minnesota, USA made Lanesboro, County Longford an integral part of their tour to Ireland to celebrate their marriage.
Mariah and Eric called into the renowned Lough Ree Distillery where the history and exciting future plans for the distillery were outlined.
As far as we know Mariah and Eric are the first from Lanesboro, Minnesota to visit the distillery and we hope that once the restrictions are fully lifted, we will be welcoming many more from our namesake towns of Lanesboro Minnesota and Lanesborough, Massachusetts.
We wish Mariah and Eric much health and happiness in their life ahead.
