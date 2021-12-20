Longford Garda Chief highlights dangers of flashing headlights to warn others of checkpoints

Superintendent Seamus Boyle of the Longford and Granard Districts has warned that flashing headlights at other motorists to alert them to a Garda checkpoint or Garda patrol car up ahead could hinder the potential capture of "travelling criminals".

During a presentation given to members of the Longford Local Community Safety Partnership earlier today, Supt Boyle explained that part of the role of the Garda Traffic Unit is to assist the Detective Unit in the detection and prevention of crime.

"You’d often see a traffic car parked alongside the road and everybody starts flashing that the traffic car is up there," he said.

"It’s not necessarily true that the traffic car is out there to detect speeding. At this time of the year, more than likely they’re there to catch travelling criminals or stolen cars."

Gardaí have methods of detecting suspect vehicles or stolen cars, he added, and these methods can be hindered by motorists warning others of the presence of Gardaí.

"So by flashing people that the guards are parked down the road, you’re also warning travelling criminals that there’s a patrol car up the road," he stressed.