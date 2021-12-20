Shop in Midlands revealed as selling location for winning Lotto ticket worth more than €1 million

Someone in the Midlands has become the newest National Lottery millionaire after scooping the Match 5 + Bonus prize in Saturday night’s draw which was worth €1,007,815.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Rochforts Superstore on Dominick Street in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Thursday, December 16.

Store owner Tomas Nally was thrilled to hear the good news from the weekend.

“What a weekend one of our customers had waking up as a millionaire! There has been a great buzz around town since it was announced that the winning ticket was sold in Westmeath. As soon as our regulars find out that we sold the winning ticket, I’m sure there will be even more excitement and lots of people eager to check their tickets. Our store has been here for 51 years now and we love to hear of our customers having wins like this. Hopefully it might be someone local and fingers crossed they check their winning ticket soon!”

The winner, who enjoyed a boosted prize fund due to the capped Lotto jackpot on Saturday night, is yet to make contact with the National Lottery. The Lotto Match 5 + Bonus winner, who now has a ticket worth €1,007,815, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.