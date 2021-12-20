Longford Covid-19 vaccination and booster walk-in clinics this week
There are a number of Longford Covid-19 vaccination and booster walk-in clinics this week.
The Longford Vaccination Centre is situated at Clonguish GAA Club, 8 Railway Court, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 A4E7.
Clinic details ;
Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older
· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 4pm
· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 4pm
· Wednesday 22 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.45pm to 7.30pm
· Friday 24 December, 8.15am to 11am
Booster walk-in clinics, Healthcare workers
· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Wednesday 22 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.45pm to 7.30pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Friday 24 December, 8.15am to 11am - healthcare workers over 30 only
Walk-in Dose 1 and 2 clinics
· Thursday 23 December, 9.15am to 11.3am
Queueing times
For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter
Details of all clinics can be accessed HERE
