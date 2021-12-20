Longford student receives top CPA Ireland award

Maree Glancy from Carrigglas was the recipient of an award for academic excellence which was presented by CPA Ireland at a conferring ceremony on Saturday.

The award recognises her accomplishment as the top performing student in the Advanced Audit and Assurance subject, the award was kindly sponsored by OCMC.

Speaking at CPA Ireland’s annual conferring ceremony in the O’Reilly Hall in UCD, CPA President Áine Collins said, “In conjunction with our sponsors, CPA Ireland each year presents awards to those students who have achieved the highest examination mark in each subject for the CPA examinations.

"Congratulations Maree and to all the 2021 prize-winners who come from diverse roles in both practice and industry and thank you to all our partner firms involved in this event.”

A survey of Irish accountancy, finance and business students published at the ceremony found a strong desire to work abroad in their future careers.

84% of respondents cited working abroad as one of their key career ambitions, while for 12% it was the single highest priority. In a departure from previous trends, half stated that continental Europe would be their first-choice destination, this was followed by the US (27%), Australia (10%) and Canada (9%).

Ms Collins said, “Accountancy is now well and truly a global profession, and a CPA qualification opens doors across the globe. Today CPAs from Ireland are working in over 50 countries.

“While the trend of accountants travelling is nothing new it is interesting to see so many now consider Europe their top choice destination. This will help Ireland build new stronger relationships with trading partners across Europe in the years ahead. We look forward to supporting our own members on these journeys.”