Power restored in Longford following outage affecting 3,500 homes and businesses
ESB Networks are reporting that power has been restored in Longford following an outage affecting 3,500 homes and businesses in the county.
The outage in the Edgeworthstown area was reported just after 12.30pm today but by 1.10pm power had been restored.
We have a fault in the #ardagh #newport #granard #carrickboy area of #Co Longford. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. You can log a fault online here: https://t.co/n0MHeYpfeV. Updates on https://t.co/rMkLzT1FJd. Apologies for the inconvenience.— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 12, 2021
