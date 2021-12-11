Search

11 Dec 2021

Plans for new Longford housing development

Plans for new Longford housing development

Plans have been lodged with Longford County Council for the construction of a new housing development. 

Adrian Farrell is proposing to build eight semi-detached bungalow type dwelling houses at Aghamore, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

The plans were formally submitted to the local authority planning department on Friday, December 3 and a decision of the planning application is due to be made by February 5, 2022. 

In addition to the construction of eight two-bedroom bungalows, the development will entail the upgrade of access onto public road, internal access road, car parking, connection to public foul sewer with associated access, surface water & watermains, provision of green open space, boundary walls/fences and all associated ancillary site works at Aghamore. 

Local News

