File photo: Plans for new Longford housing development
Plans have been lodged with Longford County Council for the construction of a new housing development.
Adrian Farrell is proposing to build eight semi-detached bungalow type dwelling houses at Aghamore, Lanesboro, Co Longford.
The plans were formally submitted to the local authority planning department on Friday, December 3 and a decision of the planning application is due to be made by February 5, 2022.
In addition to the construction of eight two-bedroom bungalows, the development will entail the upgrade of access onto public road, internal access road, car parking, connection to public foul sewer with associated access, surface water & watermains, provision of green open space, boundary walls/fences and all associated ancillary site works at Aghamore.
