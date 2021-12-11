Case of new Omicron Covid-19 variant strain detected in Longford
It has been revealed that Longford is one of three counties where cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant strain, which may be more infectious, have so far been detected in the Republic of Ireland.
Four cases of Omicron have been detected in county Meath, with one case detected in both county Longford and Dublin.
