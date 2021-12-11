Longford Meals on Wheels – give a little it will help them a lot GoFundMe campaign and church gate collection

Longford Meals on Wheels personnel
Longford Meals on Wheels prepare, cook and deliver nutritious three course meals to the elderly living alone who wish to stay in their homes thus maintaining their independence and quality of life.
This weekend, their church gate collection takes place at St Mel's Cathedral and a GoFundMe campaign has also been established and this December the group are hoping to raise €3,000 to keep their services running.
The group has encountered many challenges due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Fundraising activities ceased, Meals on Wheels lost the majority of their volunteers and they also had to close their charity shop.
This has put a further financial strain on their services with spiralling costs of insurance, fuel, consumables, food etc.
When Covid-19 resulted in self-isolation and working from home, Longford Meals on Wheels staff, CE and Tus workers continued to work producing and delivering meals as they are an essential service.
A Meals on Wheels spokesperson said, “It is extremely important for our elderly to feel secure and knowing that someone will be calling to them helps reduce their fear of isolation. It also assists family members working away from home with the knowledge that their loved ones’ nutritional needs are taken care of.”
A total of 42,863 meals were delivered in 2020 in Longford to 160 elderly recipients.
The spokesperson added, “We also respond to the needs of others in our community who wish to avail of our service.
“We would be grateful for any donation you can make to support us in continuing this vital Meals on Wheels service and help make a difference to the elderly in our community. Our church gate collection is this weekend.”
Please visit their website www.mealsonwheelslongford.ie and Facebook page.
All donations are processed securely. Contact Longford Meals on Wheels at 043 3350114 / 3350138 or email longfordmealsonwheels@gmail.com
You can also contribute to the Longford Meals on Wheels – give a little it will help them a lot! GoFundMe campaign by clicking HERE
Longford Meals on Wheels volunteers, l to r; Seamus McManus, Anne Byrne, Noleen Irwin and Elaine Keogh (Manager)
