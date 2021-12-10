Derek Fahy elected the new Longford GAA Vice-Chairperson

Longford GAA has a new Vice-Chairperson following the annual Convention which was held via Zoom on Thursday night.

Ballymore clubman and former inter-county referee Derek Fahy is the new man, having achieved a comprehensive 59-37 win over the outgoing officer, Kenagh’s Colm Murray, in the contest for the position.

The election was held by postal vote, with an independent returning officer from outside the county. That was the only election on the night, but there were other new officers appointed to the county executive.

Gerry Forde (Ardagh Moydow) is the new PRO with Tommy McLoughlin (Mostrim) having stepped down after serving four years in the position.

Lorraine Corrigan (Fr Manning Gaels) is the new Irish and Cultural Officer, replacing Eamon Brennan (Young Grattans).

Brennan will now become Leinster Council representative , replacing Derek Fahy who had served the full five years in the role.

Speaking following his election, Fahy thanked his club and wished the vanquished Colm Murray well in his position as Chairperson of Longford County Council next year. He also thanked the delegates that he had spoken to in his preparation for the election.

Apart from the one election, it was a largely uneventful convention.