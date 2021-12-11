Longford County Choir returns with Christmas concert

For their loyal audience the County Longford Choir’s Christmas concert in St Mel’s Cathedral has marked the beginning of the Christmas season.

Their last performance was in December 2019 and the Choir are delighted to announce that they will return this year with a concert in St Mel’s Cathedral at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 19.

The choir members have been doing socially distanced practice sessions and are really looking forward to their favourite performance of the year.

Longford County Choir PRO Roger Timlin explained, “This year we are very lucky to be joined by two wonderful local soloists; Emer Barry and Maria Matthews. They would normally be involved in a worldwide performance schedule at this time of year but because of the exceptional circumstances are available to perform with us in Longford. They are both looking forward to appearing again in their favourite concert venue.”

St Mel’s Cathedral is fully compliant with the latest government covid guidelines.

Mr Timlin said the concert will be free as the choir has received wonderful support from Creative Ireland Longford as part of the Longford Live and Local programme. He added, “Please register on Eventbrite if you wish to attend and full details are available on that platform. There will also be an opportunity to make a donation on the night to support local charities.”

The choir’s Musical Director and Accompanist, Fintan Farrelly, has selected a lovely programme of old and new Christmas favourites and it will be a joyous occasion in the splendid setting of the cathedral.



Mr Timlin concluded, “Bishop Francis has always been a great supporter of the choir and we wish him well on his appointment in Tuam. The choir also wishes to thank the Pastoral Council and the Administrator Fr McKiernan for their assistance.”