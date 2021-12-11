Search

11 Dec 2021

Longford County Choir returns with Christmas concert

Longford County Choir to host 'Evening of Danish and Irish Song'

Longford County Choir will return with their Christmas concert at St Mel's Cathedral next Sunday evening

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

For their loyal audience the County Longford Choir’s Christmas concert in St Mel’s Cathedral has marked the beginning of the Christmas season.

Their last performance was in December 2019 and the Choir are delighted to announce that they will return this year with a concert in St Mel’s Cathedral at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 19.

The choir members have been doing socially distanced practice sessions and are really looking forward to their favourite performance of the year.

Longford County Choir PRO Roger Timlin explained, “This year we are very lucky to be joined by two wonderful local soloists; Emer Barry and Maria Matthews. They would normally be involved in a worldwide performance schedule at this time of year but because of the exceptional circumstances are available to perform with us in Longford. They are both looking forward to appearing again in their favourite concert venue.”

St Mel’s Cathedral is fully compliant with the latest government covid guidelines.

Mr Timlin said the concert will be free as the choir has received wonderful support from Creative Ireland Longford as part of the Longford Live and Local programme. He added, “Please register on Eventbrite if you wish to attend and full details are available on that platform. There will also be an opportunity to make a donation on the night to support local charities.”

The choir’s Musical Director and Accompanist, Fintan Farrelly, has selected a lovely programme of old and new Christmas favourites and it will be a joyous occasion in the splendid setting of the cathedral.

Mr Timlin concluded, “Bishop Francis has always been a great supporter of the choir and we wish him well on his appointment in Tuam. The choir also wishes to thank the Pastoral Council and the Administrator Fr McKiernan for their assistance.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media