Longford Live & Local: Pop-up galleries in Longford town as Cronin play Ballinamuck

The very successful ‘Longford Live & Local’ music and arts programme continues this week, supporting local creatives and their communities, in full compliance with the most up-to-date public health advice.

Funded through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, this week sees the opening of two pop up exhibitions in Longford town as well as a special live music performance in Ballinamuck.

A full programme of events showing dates, locations, and a list of all the artists performing over the coming weeks, is available to download from the Longford County Council website and social media channels.

Copies of the programme are also available to pick up from local libraries, shops, pubs, and the Backstage Theatre. These events are all supported by Longford Live and Local, Longford County Council and Creative Ireland Programme 2017 - 2022.

Opening in the former Unique Boutique premises is the pop-up Longford Art Gallery.

The gallery is delighted to present the work of eight Longford artists. These include: Gordan Farrell, Gary Robinson, Phil Atkinson, Joan Mulvihill, Siobhan Cox-Carlos, Eibhilin Crossan, Claire Connell and and Mary Fleming.

The exhibition will run over two weekends from December 10 - 12 and from December 17 - 19 .

The gallery promises a visual treat of great original artwork at very affordable prices. It’s also an historic development as it is the first dedicated art gallery to be established in Longford Town in the last 25 years.

Art is for everyone and everyone is welcome

Meanwhile, Longford Craft Gallery is also being set up. This show will be conveniently located just off the Longford Centre car park, in the former GameStop premises on Grafton Court.

The craft gallery will host the work of up to 10 local County Longford crafters over two weekends — again 10 to 12 December and 17 to 19 December.

Stocking beautiful, practical and bespoke products, the craft gallery offers a great opportunity to browse and buy some great locally crafted gifts.

It’s a wonderful way to see the talent that is here on our doorsteps. Contact details will also be available from suppliers for custom gifts for future occasions.

For those who are looking to shop more conscientiously, this is low-mileage, low-carbon, environmentally friendly and truly sustainable shopping option. Most products and materials are locally sourced, using sustainable, recycled or compostable materials or made by up-cycling old materials.

Handmade crafts include jewellery, bakes and preserves, beautiful handcrafted wood, slate products, natural soy wax candles and melts, up-cycled furniture as well as wreath and floral arrangements.

So shop local and support our creative communities – Longford Live & Local is making it really easy for you!

Cronin play Ballinamuck

While Longford town is basking in the glow of the two pop-up galleries, music is taking centre-stage elsewhere. Longford band Cronin will be playing a one-off event in the historic town of Ballinamuck in County Longford.

The night will be an acoustic reworking of some of their classic Cronin and The Aftermath songs along with some songs of local interest.

They will be joined on the night by acclaimed cellist Ann Houston (No Crows) and legendary violin player Steve Wickham (The Waterboys, No Crows).

The show will be recorded and filmed for a future release. The show will be a limited capacity following all the current government guidelines.

Please note adult patrons must be fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 within the previous 6 months as per current government Covid-19 guidelines.

Accompanying minors (under 18s) do not need proof of vaccination or recovery. Proof of immunity (vaccination cert or recovery cert) and photo ID is required upon entry. Masks must be worn at all times in the venue and patrons are asked to arrive 30 mins before start time.