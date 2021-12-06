Longford Basketball Academy elite players selected for Irish teams

Jakub Pasieczny and Kacper Baran pictured with the Longford Basketball Academy coach Michael Murphy
Established as one of the most successful sporting organisations in the country, Longford Basketball Academy continues to produce elite players.
Jakub Pasieczny has been selected onto the Irish mens u-18 panel while Kacper Baran has been selected onto the Irish u-16 schoolboys panel for the coming season. The boys are pictured with the Longford Basketball Academy coach Michael Murphy.
