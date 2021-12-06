Search

06 Dec 2021

Huge relief for 17,500 Longford people as boil water notice lifted with immediate effect

Huge relief for 17,500 Longford people as boil water notice lifted with immediate effect

Huge relief for 17,500 Longford people as boil water notice lifted with immediate effect

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

There is huge relief among 17,500 Longford people this evening as it has been announced that the boil water notice affecting them has been lifted with immediate effect. 

The Longford boil water notice, affecting customers supplied by Longford Central Public Water Supply, has been in place since November 3. 

Longford Basketball Academy elite players selected for Irish teams

Longford man joins Nobel Laureate to launch new Irish Peace Declaration

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted an audit at the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant on Thursday, November 25 and although the plant 'was producing safe water' it was found that 'further controls are needed on filter operations to ensure safe water at all times'.

Last Monday (November 29), Irish Water said their drinking water experts were working with their colleagues in Longford County Council and in consultation with the HSE to lift the boil water notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Vulnerable customers who registered with Irish Water are receiving direct communication this evening that the boil water notice has been lifted with immediate effect. 

While Longford's Oireachtas representatives have also taken to their social media platforms to alert constituents that after almost five weeks they can consume their water without needing to boil it. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media