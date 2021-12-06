Huge relief for 17,500 Longford people as boil water notice lifted with immediate effect

There is huge relief among 17,500 Longford people this evening as it has been announced that the boil water notice affecting them has been lifted with immediate effect.

The Longford boil water notice, affecting customers supplied by Longford Central Public Water Supply, has been in place since November 3.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted an audit at the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant on Thursday, November 25 and although the plant 'was producing safe water' it was found that 'further controls are needed on filter operations to ensure safe water at all times'.

Last Monday (November 29), Irish Water said their drinking water experts were working with their colleagues in Longford County Council and in consultation with the HSE to lift the boil water notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Vulnerable customers who registered with Irish Water are receiving direct communication this evening that the boil water notice has been lifted with immediate effect.

While Longford's Oireachtas representatives have also taken to their social media platforms to alert constituents that after almost five weeks they can consume their water without needing to boil it.