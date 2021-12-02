Longford Live & Local kicks off the festive season in style

The Longford Live & Local Winter programme is warming things up around the county for a bright and entertaining festive season ahead, with lots to do for families and music fans.

Christmas Lights events took place in Longford town and Granard last weekend, with Santa Claus stealing the show in Longford Town proving, without a doubt, that “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear”. Over in Granard, the Holly King and Winter Queen were on hand to spread the yuletide spirit and there was an amazing fireworks display which wowed the crowds.

And there are more Christmas Lighting ceremonies set to take place in Drumlish, Ballinalee and Edgeworthstown on Saturday, December 4 and in Newtownforbes and Ballymahon on Sunday, December 5.

There are also lots of activities taking place for children this weekend including interactive music and dance events in Drumlish Community centre to celebrate the International Day of People with Disabilities for 2021 which takes place this Friday, December 3.

There are also free children’s art workshops in Moyne’s Latin Community centre, in Lanesborough Library and in Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Ballymahon. If you want a little rhythm instead, Afro-dance takes place on Saturday afternoon at 4pm in the Temperance Hall. Meanwhile, Mrs Claus will be reading all your favourite Christmas stories in Longford Library at 11am on Saturday morning.

There is plenty in store for music fans as well, with a wide variety of music events scheduled around the county over the coming week. Highlights will include the “Longford Live & Local Winter Sessions” in Backstage Theatre on Monday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 7. Charlie McGettigan and Paul Gurney will host a variety of your favourite performers. Free tickets can be booked through Backstage.ie.

Next Thursday, 9 December will see Cronin Unplugged accompanied by Ann Houston and the Water Boys very own Steve Wickham performing in the ‘98 Memorial Hall in Ballinamuck. Bookings via email to: livetransmissionrecords@gmail.com

And for those who want a laugh - a new and exciting comedy club is being hosted in the Red Room and PV’s pub in Longford. Organised by local comedian Mags McKenna, “Longford Laughs Out Loud” promises to be a great night.

A full programme of events showing dates, locations, and a list of all the artists performing is available to download from the Longford County Council website and social media channels. Copies of the programme will also be available to pick up from local libraries, shops, and the Backstage Theatre this week.