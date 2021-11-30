Summer Stars Reading Programme instils a love of books in Longford children

Longford County Library Service received a great response to the national children’s reading programme called Summer Stars which was run in branch libraries around the country throughout the summer holidays.

The aim of this programme is to encourage children to read for pleasure as they take a break from school work and with lots of fun activities and prizes for those who read the most books our libraries were buzzing with young readers joining the programme.

Almost 650 children took part in the reading adventure and 5,000 books were borrowed from our branch libraries across the county.

The old favourites such as Roald Dahl, David Walliams, Jill Murphy, Jacqueline Wilson and Derek Landy are as popular as ever but with great displays of new and exciting reads in every library children are encouraged to discover lots of new writers as well.

Every child who entered the programme and returned their completed reading cards were entered into a draw for the prize of a new bicycle.

Nicole Mulvaney an avid young reader who is a member of Ballymahon Branch Library emerged as the lucky winner of the bike which was very kindly sponsored by Longford Sports Partnership.

A delighted Nicole was presented with her prize by the Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Mick Cahill.

Speaking to the Leader Cllr Cahill said “One of the greatest gifts we can give our children is the reading habit, something that will remain with them throughout their life. The library staff do a wonderful job encouraging children to read and providing a wide range of free fun activities to keep them reading throughout the summer.

“Congrats to all the children and their parents who took part in the Summer Stars programme and |I hope they will continue to find time to experience the joys of reading for pleasure and to visit their local library when they are back at school.”

The winners of the Design a bookmark competition which is now running in libraries will be announced shortly. Please check out Longford Libraries Facebook and www.longfordlibrary.ie for more information on what’s happening at your local library.