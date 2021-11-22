Only 17 homes available to rent in Longford as average rent in county is now €848

Rents in Leinster's midland counties rose 9.0% year-on-year, reflecting a sharp fall in availability - just 41 homes were available to rent on November 1, the lowest on record.

In Longford, rents were on average 11% higher in the third quarter of 2021 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €848, up 110% from its lowest point.

Nationwide rents in the third quarter of 2021 were an average of 6.8% higher than the same period in 2020, according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie. The average monthly rent nationwide between July and September was €1,516, up 2.6% on the first quarter and more than double the low of €742 per month seen in late 2011.

The increase in rents around the country reflects an on-going and unprecedented scarcity of rental homes. Nationwide, there were just 1,460 homes available to rent on November 1, an all-time low in a series that extends back to January 2006. Indeed, the level of availability now is almost half the lowest level recorded between the start of 2006 and the outbreak of Covid19, which was 2,706 in mid-2019.

Commenting on the report, Longford / Westmeath Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke said, “The rental crisis continues unabated. Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien's ham-fisted attempts to tweak failing rent pressure zone legislation has failed and has left thousands of renters struggling to keep a roof over their heads.”

With only 17 homes available to rent in Longford, she said Sinn Féin has a plan for the rental system. “It is a plan that is fully costed and researched. We would ban rent increases. We would introduce a refundable tax credit to ease the burden for renters, we would fundamentally overhaul the housing system and prioritise the delivery of genuinely affordable homes. We would deliver 4,000 affordable rental and purchase homes annually.”