21/11/2021

Deal over sale of Longford greyhound track nears completion, meeting hears

Longford Greyhound Track

The sale of Longford Greyhound Track is nearing completion

Liam Cosgrove

The protracted sale of Longford greyhound track is nearing conclusion, a meeting was told last week.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan told councillors the local authority was in advanced discussions to snap up the seven acre site.

The track has been up for sale for over a year after the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) announced it was withdrawing funding due to dwindling attendance levels.

That prompted a concerted fundraising drive by local supporters group and greyhound trainers to try and ensure its future, at least in the short to medium term.

However, for sale signs went up on the track in July 2020 with an asking price of €750,000 attached.

Council chief executive Paddy Mahon was more coy as to the likelihood that a deal was imminent, stressing a formal announecement had not yet been made.

