Longford public being ‘fed manure’ by Irish Water

Longford's public and its local politicians are being “fed on manure” by Irish Water over its handling of the county's ongoing boil water notice fallout, a meeting has heard.

Fianna Fáil's Seamus Butler launched a withering broadside on the State owned public utility last week in the wake of a move which has impacted almost half of Longford's population.

Cllr Butler said he had been left especially aggrieved at Irish Water's latest public statement issued in the lead up to last Wednesday's monthly council meeting which claimed “experts” were working on relaxing restrictions as soon as possible.

“They (Irish Water) have to give us updates on a regular basis to say we have done ‘x’ test or we have done ‘y’ test or we have to do three tests, not just say experts are working on this,” he said.

“We know experts are working on it and we damn well hope so. It is a disgrace.”

Independent councillors Mark Casey and Gerry Warnock followed suit with both questioning indications Irish Water was prepared to provide weekly updates to local politicians.

Cllr Casey said he has been amused by the criticism which had been levelled at Irish Water when both of the main government parties followed through on its implementation.

“It was your (Fianna Fáil) brainchild and the other clowns (Fine Gael) that implemented it,” he said.

“I warned ye when Irish Water came in that this was going to happen and all the nodding dogs sat back and here we are with half the county without water.

“We have no water, no phone coverage, no broadband, wow we are really doing well under this government.”

Cllr Warnock was equally strident in his criticism of Irish Water and facetiously asked if the utility provider had any idea if the notice would be lifted before the end of the year.

“Are we going to be looking over the hill at santy claus as there are businesses here dependent on clean water supply,” he snapped.

“And as for weekly updates? Come on, seriously.”