Search

19/11/2021

Longford public being ‘fed manure’ by Irish Water

Politicians hit out: Utility chiefs under fire over boil water notice

Longford public being ‘fed manure’ by Irish Water

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford's public and its local politicians are being “fed on manure” by Irish Water over its handling of the county's ongoing boil water notice fallout, a meeting has heard.

Fianna Fáil's Seamus Butler launched a withering broadside on the State owned public utility last week in the wake of a move which has impacted almost half of Longford's population.

Cllr Butler said he had been left especially aggrieved at Irish Water's latest public statement issued in the lead up to last Wednesday's monthly council meeting which claimed “experts” were working on relaxing restrictions as soon as possible.

“They (Irish Water) have to give us updates on a regular basis to say we have done ‘x’ test or we have done ‘y’ test or we have to do three tests, not just say experts are working on this,” he said.

“We know experts are working on it and we damn well hope so. It is a disgrace.”

Independent councillors Mark Casey and Gerry Warnock followed suit with both questioning indications Irish Water was prepared to provide weekly updates to local politicians.

Cllr Casey said he has been amused by the criticism which had been levelled at Irish Water when both of the main government parties followed through on its implementation.

“It was your (Fianna Fáil) brainchild and the other clowns (Fine Gael) that implemented it,” he said.

“I warned ye when Irish Water came in that this was going to happen and all the nodding dogs sat back and here we are with half the county without water.

“We have no water, no phone coverage, no broadband, wow we are really doing well under this government.”

Cllr Warnock was equally strident in his criticism of Irish Water and facetiously asked if the utility provider had any idea if the notice would be lifted before the end of the year.

“Are we going to be looking over the hill at santy claus as there are businesses here dependent on clean water supply,” he snapped.

“And as for weekly updates? Come on, seriously.”

Hopes Longford boil water notice could be lifted by end of month

A boil water notice affecting almost half of Longford's population could be lifted by the end of the month after Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) bosses agreed to undertake an independent report on the plant at the centre of the crisis.

An Bord Pleanála  refuses permission for Longford housing development

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media