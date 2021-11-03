BREAKING: Woman appears at special Longford court charged with burglary, criminal damage and assaulting garda

Longford Courthouse
A woman has been remanded in custody this evening after appearing at a special court sitting in Longford charged with burglary, criminal damage, trespass and assaulting a female garda.
The 21-year-old, who is from Eastern Europe, appeared before Judge Kevin Kilraine shortly before 8pm.
She was charged with burglary at a shop on Earl Street in Longford town, trespassing at a house along Convent Road and criminal damage at a second shop, this time along the Dublin Road area of town.
It was also alleged the woman later assaulted a female garda at Longford garda Station and obstructed a peace officer during the course of their duty.
She was remanded in custody and is due to reappear at a sitting of Longford District Court next Tuesday.
