Search

27/10/2021

Man brutally attacked with an axe at midlands supermarket

Man brutally attacked with an axe at midlands supermarket

Man brutally attacked with an axe at midlands supermarket

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A man has been hospitalised after he was viciously attacked inside a midlands store on Tuesday evening, October 26.

Gardai were called after two men attacked another man in his 30s with an axe near the entrance of the busy Tesco supermarket in Tullamore shortly after 8.30pm.
A number of customers witnessed the attack and described it as extremely violent. 
The victim was taken to Tullamore Hospital where he is being treated for serious lacerations.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

Gardai have confirmed to www.offalyexpress.ie  that no arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Longford’s Melissa O’Kane plays for Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s in the win over Northern Ireland

Final game in the Qualifying Round of the UEFA European Championships

Mercy Ballymahon Secondary School student Melissa O’Kane featured in the Republic of Ireland Women’s U-19 win over Northern Ireland in the final game in the qualifying round of the UEFA European Championships played at the Markets Field in Limerick this Tuesday. 

Longford IFC: Ballymahon beat Ardagh Moydow to reach the Hennessy Cup decider

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Ballymahon are back in the Intermediate Football Championship final after scoring a convincing victory over Ardagh Moydow at Michael Moran Park, Carrickedmond on the Bank Holiday Monday. 

Malin to Mizen charity cycle in memory of Longford's Donal and Dearbhla Considine a huge success

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media