Longford IFC: Ballymahon beat Ardagh Moydow to reach the Hennessy Cup decider

Mark Connor on the attack for Ballymahon in breaking away from Ardagh Moydow opponent Diarmuid Farrell. Action from the IFC semi-final Photo: Syl Healy
Ballymahon are back in the Intermediate Football Championship final after scoring a convincing victory over Ardagh Moydow at Michael Moran Park, Carrickedmond on the Bank Holiday Monday.
Ballymahon . . . 3-4 Ardagh Moydow . . . 0-7
Meeting the same opposition in the penultimate stage of the county championship for the third year in a row, Ballymahon rallied from last year’s heavy defeat to reach the final for the second time in three years.
Two crucial goals in the first quarter of the game from Kyle Fitzmaurice and Mark McCormack gave Ballymahon a considerable lead which they held from beginning to the end and the victory over Ardagh Moydow was sealed when Aaron Nally found the back of the net with time almost up.
BALLYMAHON: Keith Manley; Cormac McDonagh, Ros Claffey, James Kenny; Matthew Daly, Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack (1-0); Kevin Diffley, John Nevin; Thomas Mulvihill, Eddie Noonan, Declan McGuinness; Mark Connor (0-4, 3f), Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-0, penalty), Sean McMullen.
Subs:- Shane Bawle for D McGuinness (25 mins); Aaron Nally (1-0) for J Nevin (56 mins); Paddy Connaughton for S Bawle (64 mins).
ARDAGH MOYDOW: David Farrell; Mark McCord, Gerard Farrell, Diarmuid Farrell; Emmet Donlon, Conor Carroll, Kyle McConnon; Dylan Fay, Paddy Keenan; Shane Henry, Dylan Coady (0-1), Mark Donlon; Paddy Ganly (0-5, 5f), Killian Farrell (0-1, f), Aaron McTiernan.
Subs:- Dylan Reilly for K McConnon (34 mins); Fergal Farrell for A McTiernan (40 mins); Gareth Mulleady for S Henry (45 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
