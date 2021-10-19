Search

19/10/2021

Another major funding boost for Ballymahon's ‘Pobal le Cheile’ regeneration project

Another major funding boost for Ballymahon's ‘Pobal le Cheile’ regeneration project

Ballymahon's ‘Pobal le Cheile’ regeneration project has received another boost

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ballymahon's ‘Pobal le Cheile’ regeneration project has received another boost with news that it has been awarded an additional €672,883 following an announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD today.

Almost €6 million (€5,991,916) was allocated for the Ballymahon Pobal le Cheile community hub project last April under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

Delight at €6m for 'enormous' Ballymahon hub project but disappointment in Drumlish

Longford TD Joe Flaherty says Drumlish project must feature in next funding round

This brings total RRDF funding for the Ballymahon project to €6,619,799, with the total cost estimated to be in the region of €7,405,332.

This project, led by the Ballymahon Towns Team and Longford County Council’s regeneration team, aims to consolidate a number of existing community resources and build on the opportunities to create a cluster of activity and will involve the existing Convent Day Care Centre; the Bridgeways Resource Centre; the historic Dean Egan Library and the former School House.

The RRDF is designed to combat dereliction, increase the vibrancy of town centres and regenerate old buildings so that they have a new purpose.

Minister Humphreys said, "The additional funding  that I am announcing today reflects the fact that it is a challenging time in construction and that further financial investment from Government is required to ensure these projects can be delivered in full.

“The cost review undertaken in relation to the projects was also important to ensure that no delays would be encountered in their delivery and that appropriate funding is in place to cover contingencies in the current volatile cost environment.

“I will be closely following the progress made on these projects and look forward to their full and timely completion.”

Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Micheál Carrigy also welcomed news of the additional funding for Ballymahon. 

The ‘Pobal lé Cheile initiative is a transformational regeneration project for Ballymahon.

It will bring a number of vacant buildings, including the old Convent building, located in the centre of the town back into use to provide key services for the local community including enhanced family support services, a new dedicated youth club, enhanced elderly care services and a new rural working hub.

Colin Fayne undertaking charity cycle for Disabled People of Longford (DPOL)

Nightclubs reopen but mixed news on restrictions for pubs

Longford man handed suspended prison sentence for triple assault

A man who assaulted three men, including a garda, at a Ballymahon bar in November 2019 has been sentenced to two years in prison with the entirety of the sentence suspended for a period of five years.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media