Another major funding boost for Ballymahon's ‘Pobal le Cheile’ regeneration project

Ballymahon's ‘Pobal le Cheile’ regeneration project has received another boost with news that it has been awarded an additional €672,883 following an announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD today.

Almost €6 million (€5,991,916) was allocated for the Ballymahon Pobal le Cheile community hub project last April under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

This brings total RRDF funding for the Ballymahon project to €6,619,799, with the total cost estimated to be in the region of €7,405,332.

This project, led by the Ballymahon Towns Team and Longford County Council’s regeneration team, aims to consolidate a number of existing community resources and build on the opportunities to create a cluster of activity and will involve the existing Convent Day Care Centre; the Bridgeways Resource Centre; the historic Dean Egan Library and the former School House.

The RRDF is designed to combat dereliction, increase the vibrancy of town centres and regenerate old buildings so that they have a new purpose.

Minister Humphreys said, "The additional funding that I am announcing today reflects the fact that it is a challenging time in construction and that further financial investment from Government is required to ensure these projects can be delivered in full.

“The cost review undertaken in relation to the projects was also important to ensure that no delays would be encountered in their delivery and that appropriate funding is in place to cover contingencies in the current volatile cost environment.

“I will be closely following the progress made on these projects and look forward to their full and timely completion.”

Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Micheál Carrigy also welcomed news of the additional funding for Ballymahon.

The ‘Pobal lé Cheile initiative is a transformational regeneration project for Ballymahon.

It will bring a number of vacant buildings, including the old Convent building, located in the centre of the town back into use to provide key services for the local community including enhanced family support services, a new dedicated youth club, enhanced elderly care services and a new rural working hub.