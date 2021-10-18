Longford Leader journalist Liam Cosgrove shortlisted for Local Ireland Media Award

Longford Leader journalist Liam Cosgrove, winner of the overall Best News Story in the 2020 Local Ireland Media Awards, has once again been shortlisted for the coveted accolade.

Nominations have been announced this week for the prestigious Local Ireland Media Awards 2021 which recognise and celebrate excellence in regional news publishers.

More than 500 entries were received in 14 editorial and commercial categories across print and digital publications.

Liam's story, 'CAB, Revenue and the Illegal Wedding', is among four nominees in the Best News Story category, and he is up against Stephen Corrigan, Galway City Tribune - Home are the Heroes; Anthony Hennigan, Western People – Foxford Home Raffled for COVID Heroes and Sinead Kelleher - The Kerryman - Skellig Star Direct Provision Controversy.

This is the sixth year of the Local Ireland Media Awards and it is the fourth occasion that the Longford Leader has featured on the awards shortlist.

"It is a great achievement for Liam, personally, and also for the newspaper, to be nominated for this award. It is Liam's third occasion to feature on the awards shortlist, and we wish him every success in his bid to retain the Best News Story title at the awards ceremony on November 11," said Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh.

Mr Walsh added, "2022 marks the 125th anniversary of the foundation of the Longford Leader and the newspaper has been reporting news and views from across Longford and the surrounding areas since 1897 in print and more recently online to a global audience at www.longfordleader.ie, and it is an endorsement of the fine work of our editorial team when our journalists are shortlisted for awards."

Chair of the judging panel Áine Kerr said: “Over the last two years when the world felt chaotic and unpredictable, what was consistent and stable in people’s everyday lives was their local newspaper.

“This year’s nominees demonstrate the capacity of local Irish newspapers to rise to meet unprecedented challenges and provide public service-driven and quality journalism. The nominees represent the very best of local Irish journalism today.”

The awards, which are sponsored by the National Lottery, will be held on Thursday, November 11 at Bloomfield House Hotel, near Mullingar.

National Lottery Chief Executive Officer Andrew Algeo said: “At the National Lottery, we are incredibly proud of our association with the Local Ireland Media Awards which continue to recognise the important role of local journalism in our society.

“Local media in Ireland has a long and proud tradition of producing trusted and outstanding journalists and these awards rightly recognise these journalists and their colleagues who perform a vital public service through ground-breaking reporting at a time when we need it most.

“This is our fourth year of sponsorship for the Local Ireland Awards and we are particularly honoured to be judging our own special award for the Best Community Story.”

The awards will be presented on the night by the President of Local Ireland, Declan McGuire of the Connacht Tribune.

Mr McGuire said: “Every nomination is an achievement in itself and those named should be rightly proud of reaching the shortlist.

“As the judges have said, the standard of entries has been extremely high. I want to thank and congratulate all those who entered the awards for their contribution to the high standards of professional journalism that we see in all our member titles.

“It is thanks to everyone’s efforts that we continue to play such a valued part in our communities across the country.”

Local Ireland is the representative organisation for 42 paid-for news publishers in print and online across the country.

The judges for the Local Ireland Awards are: Chair Áine Kerr, Co-Founder and COO kinzen.com; Michael Foley, Professor Emeritus, School of Media, Technological University of Dublin: Dawn Wheatley, DCU School of Communications; Managing Director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair; photographer and former Irish Times Picture Editor Frank Miller, broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox; and journalist and author PJ Cunningham.

LOCAL IRELAND AWARDS 2021 NOMINEES

Best Photograph:

John Kelly, Clare Champion - The Village Blacksmith

Joe O’Shaughnessy, Connacht Tribune - Off Target

John Kelly, Clare Champion - Pyrite Home

Lorraine Teevan, Anglo-Celt - The Wind that Shakes the Brolly

Best Use of Photography:

Southern Star - Holy Smoke;

Connacht Tribune - Back In Our Bubble

Sligo Champion – Public to the Rescue

Connacht Tribune – Hen-Pecked



Best News Series:

Mayo News - What’s Best for the West

Galway City Tribune – The Miracle of Galway Bay

Wexford People - Home in Our Hearts

The Kerryman - Help Ronan Get Surgery



Best Local Advertisment:

Connacht Tribune - Athenry Credit Union

Connacht Tribune - Craughwell Furniture

Anglo-Celt – Imagine

Connacht Tribune - Connacht Hospitality

Best Advertising Campaign:

Meath Chronicle - High Street Ashbourne

Connacht Tribune - Connacht Hospitality

Mediahuis Ireland Regionals - E-Paper

(NB three nominations in this category)

Best Use of Digital:

Waterford News and Star - The Family Who Beat the Virus

Meath Chronicle – Navan’s Rough Sleepers

The Limerick Leader - Coaching Insights

Meath Chronicle - Local Hero Awards

Best Use of Social Media:

Drogheda Independent – Promo Videos

Western People – The Night U2 Rocked Ballina

Connacht Tribune – We’re All In This Together

Westmeath Independent – Midlands TV News

Best Innovation:

Wexford People - We Miss You

Connaught Telegraph - Mayo Day

Meath Chronicle - Local Heroes

Mediahuis Ireland Regionals - E-Papers

Sports Journalist of the Year:

Paul Fitzpatrick, Anglo-Celt

Jessica Farry, Sligo Champion

Colin Sheridan, Mayo News

Ian Cooney, Roscommon Herald

Best Feature Story:

Sally Harding, Meath Chronicle – Rachel’s Transformation

Claire Quinn, Waterford News and Star – COVID-19 and the Déise

James Fogarty, Roscommon Herald - Fr Molloy

Maria Pepper, Wexford People - Parental Alienation



National Lottery Community Story of the Year:

Eamon Lacey, The Nationalist/Tipperary Live - Hugs, Kisses and Tears for Eve as she moves into her New Home

Darragh Kelly and Ellen O’Riordan, Roscommon Herald - Fire Ignites Community Response for Tom

Alison Comyn, Drogheda Independent - Drogheda Doll Plays Her Part

Dan Danaher, Clare Champion - Residents Battle to Protect Homes in Springfield



Best News Story:

Stephen Corrigan, Galway City Tribune - Home are the Heroes

Anthony Hennigan, Western People – Foxford Home Raffled for COVID Heroes

Liam Cosgrove, Longford Leader - CAB, Revenue and the Illegal Wedding

Sinead Kelleher - The Kerryman - Skellig Star Direct Provision Controversy



Best Supplement:

Westmeath Independent - War on the Press

Waterford News and Star - Days Gone By

Western People – Through the Ages

Mayo News – All Ireland

Best Front Page:

Galway City Tribune, Home are the Heroes

Mayo News - Pull Together Stay Apart

The Kerryman – Unprecedented

Connacht Tribune – Bringing Out Our Very Best