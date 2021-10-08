Search

08/10/2021

Longford's 'Green Keep It Clean' campaign shortlisted for prestigious award

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council has been shortlisted for a 2021 Pakman Award.

The Pakman Awards is Ireland’s leading environmental awards programme which recognises excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management.

Longford County Council has been shortlisted in the Community Recycling Initiative of the Year category.

The Pakman Awards judges recognised Longford County Council for their ‘Green Keep It Clean’ campaign which saw them collect and recycle over 35 tonnes of waste and litter from the roads and laneways of Co Longford.

Communities across Longford took part in the campaign during the pandemic in their pods and with their local Tidy Towns group, to help collect the weekly litter, making their community a better and greener place.

The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony which takes place at The Shelbourne Hotel on 29 October in accordance with government guidelines.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Now in its seventh year, the National Environmental Awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland who have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices.

From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

Commenting on the 2021 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said: “I am delighted to announce that Longford County Council have been shortlisted for the 2021 Pakman Awards. The Pakman Awards are always evolving, and our categories honour the great work of individuals, communities and organisations across the country.

Despite difficult conditions over the last 18 months, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and with both our existing and new categories, we want to highlight these efforts and celebrate their achievements.

The quality and innovation displayed in our entries for 2021 gives me confidence that we are making great strides to protect our environment and plan for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday, 29 October and hope they inspire others to take action too.”

