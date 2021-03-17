Launch of ‘Longford’s Green Keep It Clean’ campaign

Longford County Council has launched the ‘Longford’s Green Keep It Clean’ initiative for 2021. It gets underway this month, running alongside the National Spring Clean Campaign.

In line with public health restrictions, the initiative encourages individuals and families to get involved by cleaning up the roadsides within the five kilometres surrounding their homes.

Litter pickers, gloves and bags will be supplied, and the litter gathered will be collected by the litter wardens in that area.

Local Tidy Towns and community groups have already signed up to the programme and have agreed to help manage the collection of litter in their areas.

When restrictions ease in the coming weeks and months to allow these groups to come together again, they have committed to planting pollinator friendly flowers and shrubs.

These local groups will also distribute native Irish trees to families for National Tree Week which is set to take place from March 21. Each family or group that gets involved will be encouraged to continue the litter picking throughout the summer and autumn months.

The ‘Longford’s Green Keep It Clean’ campaign will be promoted via Longford County Council’s social media channels, the Tidy Towns network and the Public Participation Network.

Environmental Awareness Officer with Longford County Council Gary Brady says it’s ideal to start building awareness of the campaign now while people are spending so much time in their local 5km areas. “We want to encourage people to take pride in their surroundings and play their part in the initiative, in whatever way they can.”

Longford County Council is also asking the public to report any overgrown or dangerous hedges to the local authority so that they can be managed under road safety. It’s important to note that the Council does not encourage the public to cut hedges, especially during bird nesting season. This type of activity is illegal under the Wildlife Act 1976 (2000) and endangers the biodiversity of our hedgerows.

As part of this campaign, once restrictions allow, the Council is planning to arrange for an advisor to visit localities to offer advice in relation to management and restoration of local heritage features.

If any individuals or households would like to take part in the ‘Longford’s Green Keep It Clean’ initiative, they’re invited to contact their local Tidy Towns group. Any questions or queries can be referred to Gary Brady Environmental Awareness Officer on 043 33 43451 or via email to gbrady@longfordcoco.ie.