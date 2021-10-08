Longford woman ‘grabbed’ neighbour by neck

A woman accused of assaulting her neighbour by grabbing her around the neck has warned she will not return to court when her case is scheduled to be heard in December.

Bernadette Flynn (40), 15 Lisbrack Downs, Longford told last week's District Court of how she was allegedly being blamed by the victim for her children being taken into care.

“I have all the evidence on my phone,” she said, claiming her own allegations were being ignored.

“I asked gardaí from Longford to take the evidence off my phone.”

Ms Flynn further alleged of having been “taunted” herself with the windows of her own house having succumbed to criminal damage.

In detailing the specifics of the alleged Section 3 assault charge at Lisbrack Road, Longford on July 15, 2021 Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí came across Ms Flynn and her alleged victim with their hands around each other's necks.

“The injured party alleges she was boxed into the left side of her cheek and thumped onto her head four or five times with a mobile phone,” he said.

Sgt Mahon added the alleged victim was later taken to Mullingar General Hospital where she was treated for cuts to her head.

Turning to her solicitor, Frank Gearty, Ms Flynn insisted: “I am not coming back to the courthouse Frank.”

Judge Bernadette Owens said Ms Flynn's objection in coming back to court to hear out her case was her choice but one which the court would still deal with.

Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí would speak with Ms Flynn regarding what Judge Owens were the “extraneous issues” had been raised in the court.

As the case was signed off on, Ms Flynn shouted from the rear of the court: “I am not coming back to your court again. “I asked nicely but ye won't listen to me.”

The case is due to return on December 7 next.