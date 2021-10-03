Midlands gardaí on hunt for biker trio clocked travelling at 'instant death' speed

Gardaí in the midlands are seeking the public's help in tracking down three bikers who were clocked travelling at more than double the speed limit.

The Gardaí issued a statement this weekend after one of the division's traffic units was checking drivers for speed on Saturday, October 2.

"They encountered these three motorcyclists travelling together who had no regard for their own safety or that of others. They were clocked travelling at 188kph in a 80kph zone. Instant death for them and possibly another family if they lost control.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify them and any information that may assist will be helpful. They passed through the Meelaghans, Ballina Cross and Ballinagar areas," the said.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600.

The Laois Offaly Division says the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Gardaí are appealing to motorcycle riders to slow down, ‘ease off the throttle’ and keep within speed limits.

The appeal is being made in response to the high number of motorcycle fatalities seen this year.

Gardaí say crash research shows that the four main causal factors that contribute to fatal motorcycle crashes are:



1. A motorcyclist overtaking another vehicle turning right, resulting in the motorcyclist colliding head on into the side of the turning vehicle.

2. A motorcyclist colliding head on with an oncoming vehicle while the motorcycle was overtaking a vehicle.

3. A motorcyclist losing control while taking a corner / bend and crossing into the path of an oncoming vehicle resulting in a head on collision.

4. Another vehicle (car, van, truck) turning or driving through a junction / joining a main road from a minor road and colliding with a motorcyclist.