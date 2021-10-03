Search

03/10/2021

ALERT: Motorists facing disruption as N63 Longford to Lanesboro closed for next fortnight

ALERT: Motorists facing disruption as N63 Longford to Lanesboro closed for next fortnight

ALERT: Motorists facing disruption as N63 Longford to Lanesboro closed for next fortnight

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Motorists are facing some disruption over the next fortnight as the N63 Longford to Lanesboro road will be closed  to facilitate pavement improvement works.

Longford Leader gallery: Longford’s Glow Run & Walk

There was a healthy turn out at Longford's recently held Glow Run and Walk.

Rain fails to dampen spirits as centenary of Clonfin Ambush commemorated

Longford County Council, in partnership with the Clonfin Commemoration Committee marked the centenary of the ambush at Clonfin at the weekend, with two memorable events at the site between Ballinalee and Granard.

Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the road described hereunder,

Road for Closure: N63 Ballymacormack to Lanesboro at Barnacor/Cloonfore.

Date of Closure: Monday, October 4 to Friday, October 8 and Monday, October 11 to Friday, October 15

Hours of Closure: 8am to 6pm 

Detour Route: From Longford: Traffic to divert at Ballymacormack. Take the R397 to Terlicken via Kenagh. Turn right and take R392 to Lanesboro.

From Lanesboro: Traffic to divert at Lanesboro. Take the R392 to Terlicken. Turn left and take the R397 to Ballymacormack.

Traffic exiting Longford along the N63 will be permitted local access to Killashee village.

Traffic exiting Lanesboro will be unable to access Killashee along the N63 during hours of closure.

This closure is to facilitate Pavement Improvement Works on the N63 Longford between Barnacor and Cloonfore.

Longford man was 'minding his own business' when confronted by gang, court hears

A man was fined at for hurling abuse at a number of people after an alleged threat was made to him, a sitting of Longford District Court has heard.

 

UPDATE: Woman (30s) quizzed over alleged stabbing of man in Longford town released without charge

File to be sent to DPP to determine next course of investigation

A woman arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town during the early hours of this morning has been released without charge.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media