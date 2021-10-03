ALERT: Motorists facing disruption as N63 Longford to Lanesboro closed for next fortnight
Motorists are facing some disruption over the next fortnight as the N63 Longford to Lanesboro road will be closed to facilitate pavement improvement works.
Longford Leader gallery: Longford’s Glow Run & Walk
There was a healthy turn out at Longford's recently held Glow Run and Walk.
Rain fails to dampen spirits as centenary of Clonfin Ambush commemorated
Longford County Council, in partnership with the Clonfin Commemoration Committee marked the centenary of the ambush at Clonfin at the weekend, with two memorable events at the site between Ballinalee and Granard.
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the road described hereunder,
Road for Closure: N63 Ballymacormack to Lanesboro at Barnacor/Cloonfore.
Date of Closure: Monday, October 4 to Friday, October 8 and Monday, October 11 to Friday, October 15
Hours of Closure: 8am to 6pm
Detour Route: From Longford: Traffic to divert at Ballymacormack. Take the R397 to Terlicken via Kenagh. Turn right and take R392 to Lanesboro.
From Lanesboro: Traffic to divert at Lanesboro. Take the R392 to Terlicken. Turn left and take the R397 to Ballymacormack.
Traffic exiting Longford along the N63 will be permitted local access to Killashee village.
Traffic exiting Lanesboro will be unable to access Killashee along the N63 during hours of closure.
This closure is to facilitate Pavement Improvement Works on the N63 Longford between Barnacor and Cloonfore.
Longford man was 'minding his own business' when confronted by gang, court hears
A man was fined at for hurling abuse at a number of people after an alleged threat was made to him, a sitting of Longford District Court has heard.
UPDATE: Woman (30s) quizzed over alleged stabbing of man in Longford town released without charge
A woman arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town during the early hours of this morning has been released without charge.
Man accused of sexual assault and production of child pornography sent forward to trial at Midlands Circuit Court
A parade led by a Defence Forces Colour Party, followed by the Peter Keenan Branch of the ONE and Longford Pipe Band
A woman arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town during the early hours of this morning has been released without charge.
A woman is being questioned by detectives in Longford this morning after a man was allegedly stabbed in the arm during the early hours of this morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.