03/10/2021

UPDATE: Woman (30s) quizzed over alleged stabbing of man in Longford town released without charge

File to be sent to DPP to determine next course of investigation

Longford Garda Station.

A woman arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town during the early hours of this morning has been released without charge.

The female suspect, who is not from the Longford area, was arrested by detectives shortly after a man in his early 30s sustained an alleged stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to non life threatening injuries.

The woman, who is aged in in her late 30s was arrested a short time later and taken to Longford garda station for questioning.

The Leader understands she is related to the victim.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine what charges, if any, can be brought.


 

 
 
  
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 

 
  
 
 
 
 
 
 

