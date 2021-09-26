Remarkable programme of events lined for Longford Cruthù Arts Festival: Cruthú 2021: September 28 - October 3
The Cruthù Arts Festival is back for 2021, moving from its usual summer slot due to Covid-19 to open on Tuesday, September 28 with the unveiling of the work of local artist Pat Taaffe.
Despite all the challenges which it has faced in preparing and planning during stringent Covid-19 restrictions, the festival team has put together a wonderful programme of events with something for everyone to enjoy.
The festival celebrates the wealth of artistic talent in the midlands region by creating a positive, meaningful and fun engagement with the wider community.
The festival is run by a voluntary committee of passionate community advocates, artists and students who have built the festival over the last number of years to become a major fixture on the annual calendar of cultural events in the county.
The festival opens on September 28 from 7pm at Longford County library - the organisers look forward to welcoming the community and hope they come out in force to experience the remarkable programme of events lined up.
Check out Cruthú Arts Festival on Facebook, Instagram and their website www.Cruthuartsfestival.com .
Brochures are also available locally.
