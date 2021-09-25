Ballymahon's Maura Higgins hits out at predatory behaviour

Ballymahon's Maura Higgins has received widespread support from people taking to social media to support her call to tackle harassment towards women.
Last week, Maura Higgins hit out at a man who allegedly grabbed her and tried to pull her towards a car after the National Television Awards (NTAs) in the UK.
The Ballymahon woman and former Love Island star said in an Instagram post: “For people that think this does not happen...I can assure you it does! This guy that I have never met in my life grabbed hold of my arm and tried to pull me backwards towards his car.
"I am smiling and the reason being is because pictures can be portrayed very differently ie. if I was to shout in anger at this guy, the headline might have been ‘Maura gets violent after a night out,’ it’s more of an opportunity for clickbait," she continued.
“Luckily I had two girls walk with me to my car and I would NEVER leave a venue alone at night because of this reason. It’s actively predatory, repeatedly violating women’s personal space and boundaries.
“His behaviour is completely inappropriate and it’s crucial that we address the issue of street harassment.”
Maura is currently presenting Glow Up, the TV search for Ireland's next Make-Up Star, which is broadcast on Thursdays on RTÉ2 from 9.35pm.
