Longford Leader gallery: Cronin wows crowds in Drumlish as curtain comes down on hugely successful Longford Live & Local extravaganza

Last Saturday, September 18 saw the staging of Longford Live and Local's 50th concert and the finale of the festival featured Cronin (pictured) performing a 'home town' gig at Drumlish Community Centre.
The first Longford Live and Local gig took place on July 9 and under the stewardship of project co-ordinator Shane Crossan of Republic of Culture, there were 50 concerts across the county with an attendance of over 7,000 people at 27 venues enjoying the talents of 120 local musicians
A woman told a court last week how she was allegedly provoked into smashing the window of a house in the Lana Aoibhinn estate in Longford town
Munster Rugby’s Performance Nutritionist Clare Farrell pictured in action with Longford ladies footballers against Westmeath earlier this year Picture: Syl Healy
