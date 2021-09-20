SHESchool speaks to Evie Nevin on her experience of running as a disabled woman in local elections

If you have ever considered running for local election or simply want to find out what it is like to be a local election candidate in a rural constituency, then an upcoming event from See Her Elected (SHE) will help shine some light on issues of importance.

SHESchool will host an evening with Evie Nevin, a West Cork woman who previously ran for election and she will discuss her experience as a disabled woman running for election in rural Ireland.

This free online event will take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 7pm via Zoom and you can register on Eventbrite or simply email info@seeherelected.ie

“Evie is a disability rights activist living in West Cork. Evie ran Disabled People for Choice during the campaign to Repeal the 8th which led her to run for local election in 2019. Evie has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and is Autistic and will discuss how these challenges affected her campaign,” explained Dr Michelle Maher, Programme Manager with the SHE Programme.

This online event is part of a series of educational talks in the Women Learning from Women series hosted by See Her Elected.

SHE is a joint initiative between 50:50 Northwest and Longford Women’s Link. The project is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The project aims to empower women in the rural counties of Longford, Roscommon, Westmeath, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal to engage in electoral politics.

A second SHESchool event will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 7pm when SHE will be in conversation with Ireland’s longest serving female councillor, Mary Hilda Cavanagh from Kilkenny and one of Ireland’s youngest and newest councillors, Emer Kelly from County Roscommon.

“We want to see more women being elected to councils and to the Dáil. Our free online #SHESchool which is all about explaining local politics, where you fit in, and what you can do to have a say in what goes on. Only 25% of county councillors throughout Ireland are female and we have a much lower percentage of female councillors in rural counties compared to more urban centres such as Dublin. It is important to have a female perspective at decision making level as this will ensure more balanced decisions are made on a range of issues which matter to us as women whether that’s climate change, employment, parenting, care or violence against women for example,” continued Michelle.

“The overall aim of the SHE Programme is to empower women to engage in electoral politics. We want to see more women being elected to councils, especially in our rural constituencies. But this is not what our free online SHESchool is about right now. It is about explaining how politics works in your county, where you fit in, and what you can do to have a say in what goes on. We hope that the conversation with Evie Nevin will help answer questions which women may have about running for election,” said Michelle.

Register now on Eventbrite with a link on www.seeherelected.ie/events or contact the SHESchool on 086 0320455 or email info@seeherelected.ie to register your interest in the event.