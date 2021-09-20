Longford traditional music enthusiast Michilín Ó Murchú has left a rich legacy of warm memories and great friendships

Newtownforbes Longford (Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann) has led tributes to the late Michilín Ó Murchú, who passed to his eternal reward on Sunday September 19 following a heroic battle borne with great fortitude.

Mícheál (Michilín) Ó Murchú (Murphy), 'Dún Aoibhinn', Moneylagan, Longford, N39 K7X8 and formerly of Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was well known throughout the county and beyond, with Newtownforbes Longford CCE saying he 'was a cherished member of their adult group' and he 'got immense pleasure from participating in all Comhaltas activities'.

Their Facebook tribute read, "On behalf of Newtownforbes- Longford CCÉ we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Yvonne (Cathaoirleach of our branch), Doireann and the extended Murphy families on the very sad passing of Michilín RIP.

"He has passed on his great love of traditional music, song and dance to his beautiful Doireann.

"Michilín leaves behind a rich legacy of warm memories and great friendships which he forged with both young and old. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered always.

"At dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal."

Michilín died peacefully at home surrounded by his heartbroken family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Theresa, his dear brother Peter, brother-in-law Mick Lawless and father-in-law Peter Murphy.

Cherished husband and best friend of Yvonne and adored special Dad to darling Doireann, the late Michilín will be deeply missed and loved by his brothers Martin, John, James and Pat, his sisters Mary and Jacinta, mother-in-law Emer, brothers-in-law Enda and Diarmuid, sisters-in-law Martina, Susanne, Sinéad and Deirdre, extended family Steve and Keith, nieces, nephews and relatives.

Michilín will be sorely missed and remembered with love by a wide circle of friends and neighbours who comforted and supported him during his illness.

His wife Yvonne also paid a moving tribute. "Our hero, warrior and best friend Michilín left us very peacefully. He died as he lived - calm and generous to the end.

"He leaves behind a powerful legacy of love, determination and integrity. It has been a great privilege to care for Michilín and we take comfort that he is now at peace. Keep us in a prayer over the next few days."

Michilín will repose at his home, ‘Dún Aoibhinn’, Moneylagan, Longford (N39 K7X8) on Tuesday, September 21 from 3pm to 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection takes place on Wednesday, September 22 in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at SVPH, Dublin, Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and especially The Longford-Westmeath Palliative Care team for the care, support and love shown to Michilín during his illness.