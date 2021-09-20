Ballymahon mourns death of gentle and courageous Marie O'Hanlon

It was very much with deep regret that we learned of the peaceful death on Thursday, September 16 at Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan of Marie O’Hanlon (nee Newman Doyle), Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, and formerly Barry, Kenagh.

Marie is pre-deceased by her brother Fr Francis Doyle (PP Fenagh, Co Leitrim and Pollagh, Co Offaly) and her grandchildren Sebastian and Ciarán. Marie and her husband Ciarán would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary at the weekend. They got married back in 1958 in St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford and spent their honeymoon in Rome.

She was the proud mother of eleven children, 5 boys and 6 girls. Marie was a beautiful, gentle and courageous lady, she had great patience and generosity of spirit and most of all was a loving wife and mother to her large family.

She was also a most obliging neighbour and friend to many, her calm presence will be missed by all who knew her. Some time ago herself and Ciarán moved in to their lovely new home in Ballymulvey where they spent many happy years. They loved the walks around the woods in Newcastle.

Marie joined the local Church Choir, the Innyside Singers group and also the Book Club. She was most popular in all of these groups, everyone really enjoyed her company and constant good humour.

When she moved into the Nursing Home in Killucan, Ciarán actually moved in with her to be by her side.

On the removal of her remains to St Matthew's Church on Thursday evening last, a Guard of Honour was formed by her friends in the Choir and the Innyside Singers.

Marie’s Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday morning, September 17 by Fr Liam Murray, Ballymahon and Fr Tom Barden, Kenagh with the beautiful music and singing provided by Organist Padraig McGowan and soloist Ann Keenan.

Symbols brought to the altar representing her life included a music book and cook book because of her talent and love of both, a sea-shell as she loved swimming and the sea, a photo of her hugely-loved grandchildren of whom she was so proud and lastly a bible and Rosary beads reflecting her deep religious faith.

When Marie was a teenager, a Certificate was presented to her for her bravery when she came to the aid of a girl who got into difficulty when she was swimming in Tarmonbarry. The same lady has actually been a life-long friend of Marie.

The beautiful Reflection at the end of the Mass was read by Marie’s daughter Mary followed by some words from Ciarán who thanked God for the long and happy life he shared with Marie. Her son Gregory then spoke with great love of life in the O’Hanlon household when he was young.

With eleven children Marie was an extremely busy woman, apart from feeding her flock and the many workers who passed through, she was either driving one of them to music lessons or another to dancing classes but she took everything in her stride.

After Mass a Guard of Honour was formed by the many staff from Ciarán (jnr’s) Pharmacy shops in Ballymahon and the Church Choir together with the Innyside Singers sang three lovely hymns outside the Church, starting with “A Mhuire Mháthair”, one of Marie’s favourites.

The large number of neighbours and friends who stood at the Church from far and wide bore testament to the respect which has always been held for the O’Hanlon family in the area. At the burial in Shrule Cemetery, Padraig McGowan played the lovely tune “Our Lady of Knock”, Marie would have liked that.

We extend our sincere sympathy to Marie’s husband Ciarán, her children Mary, Gregory, Catherine, Raymond, Teresa, Aideen, Emer, Edel, Ciarán, John and Oliver, her brother James (Australia), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. In iothlann De go gcastar sinn.