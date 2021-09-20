Longford agricultural students encouraged to apply for John Feely Scholarships

The John Feely Foundation has announced that applications are now being accepted for the four scholarships awarded by the group each year.

A sum of €1,500 each is awarded to four students in Year One of an agricultural course at one of the following agricultural colleges: Clonakilty, Kildalton, Pallaskenry, Gurteen, Mountbellew, Ballyhaise or who is studying an agriculture related course in another Third Level institution.

Applications can be made by any ICMSA member who are required to give their own name, phone and membership number while nominating the student, as well as providing the student’s home address, the course the student is engaged upon, and the institution the student is attending.

Applications from Longford – a county with a great and growing tradition within ICMSA - are particularly welcomed by the Foundation and can either be emailed to info@icmsa.ie or posted to John Feely Scholarships, ICMSA, John Feely House, Dublin Road, Limerick, V94 KX38, to be received no later than Friday, October 29.

The successful students will be selected by supervised draw and will be notified before the end of 2021.